Centre sanctions Rs 1.84 crore for Raiganj–Barsoi road link DPR

Raiganj: In a long‑awaited breakthrough, the Union Road Transport & Highways ministry has sanctioned Rs 1.84 crore for a survey and preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for around 22 km road link between Raiganj in North Dinajpur district of West Bengal and Barsoi Junction in Bihar’s Katihar district.

It is reported that due to the lack of direct road connectivity, residents of Raiganj subdivision have been entirely dependent on rail services to reach Barsoi. This has made catching long‑distance trains difficult and inconvenient for local commuters. The proposed road is expected to bring much‑needed relief and spur regional trade and commerce.

After being elected as Raiganj MP, BJP’s Kartick Chandra Paul took up the issue with Union minister Nitin Gadkari, urging priority for the road project. The ministry has officially allocated funds for the survey and preparation of the DPR. Once design, alignment and cost estimates are finalised, land acquisition will commence, followed by construction. Previously, the state government’s efforts to construct the road were stalled by inter‑state complications. A bridge across the Nagar River at Bahin was essential, but required a no-objection certificate from Bihar, which was unavailable at the time.

That legal obstacle brought the project to a halt despite early initiatives by the state government.

Atanubandhu Lahiry, general secretary of the Raiganj Merchants’ Association, expressed enthusiasm and said: “With proper road connectivity, we can reach Barsoi Junction within half an hour by car. This link would enrich trade and commerce between the two states. Residents have made repeated appeals to local representatives, urging construction of the road.”

Kartick Chandra Paul said: “After winning from Raiganj, I met Gadkari, convinced him of its importance.

He finally approved Rs 1,84,62,000 for the preparation of the DPR of the road. We are delighted that this long‑standing demand of Raiganj residents is finally moving forward.”