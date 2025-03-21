Centre reports 26,367 public EV charging stns nationwide

Kolkata: In response to Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee’s question whether the Centre has the data on the growth of Electric Vehicle (EV) adoption across the country during the last three fiscal years, the Union Road Transport minister Nitin Gadkari in Parliament has given a statement saying till March 17, 2025, a total of 26,367 Public EV Charging Stations has been deployed across the country.

Around 10,019 Public EV Charging Stations have been deployed during fiscal year 2024-25 across the country.

People in the country who own electric vehicles often face problems due to the shortage of charging stations.

The Union minister in his statement said that the government in the Ministry of Power has issued, “Guidelines for Installation and Operation of Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure 2024”, dated September 17, 2024, which outlines standards and protocols to create a connected &

interoperable EV charging infrastructure network. In addition, the Government in the Ministry of Heavy Industries has implemented the following schemes on a pan-India basis to strengthen the Electric Vehicle (EV) ecosystem and accelerate adoption of electric vehicles in the country, the minister added in his statement.