Centre replies to Governor on issue of funds due for Bengal

Kolkata: Following Trinamool national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s threat that his party will opt for a mass agitation if the Central government does not release funds by October 31, the Centre is learnt to have sent a reply on the matter to the Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose who in turn has sent it to Chief Minister



Mamata Banerjee.

The Governor, on the sidelines of a programme, is learnt to have told the media that he has received a letter from the Centre concerning the dues owed to Bengal under the 100-day work scheme.

Bose also confirmed that he has forwarded the reply of the Central government to his constitutional counterpart, the Chief Minister.

Bose has said that the letter concerned issues relating to dues under the 100-day work scheme and that of Awas Yojana. He said that the Centre replied after Abhishek Banerjee had sent a letter. The Governor said that certain issues have been highlighted in the Central government’s letter. However, Bose refused to divulge the content of the letter and said until some action is taken on the basis of that letter it will be inappropriate to reveal it in public domain.

Prodded by Abhishek, Bose had taken up the matter of Centre’s fund blockade for the state with Union Home minister Amit Shah during one of his

visits to Delhi.

The Calcutta High Court had also recently asked the counsel of the Central government that it should release funds for the people who have worked under the 100-day work scheme under MGNREGA. The court clarified that even if one person is found to have worked then that person must get

the wages.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee has now said that if the Centre doesn’t clear funds by this November-end, her party will opt for mass agitation to fight for the rightful dues of the poor in the state.