Centre releases first instalment of Rs 200 cr

The Centre has released the first instalment amounting to Rs 200 crore under the Samagra Shiksha Mission (SSM) for the stateof Bengal.

The Centre is slated to give Rs 1,400 crore in the ongoing fiscal under this scheme.

“The fund will be utilised in various programmes under SSM that include para teachers’ salary, library grants, buying of textbooks, composite school grants, teachers training etc.

The fund-sharing pattern for the scheme between Centre and the state of Bengal is 60:40.

It may be mentioned that the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has set a target of training 2000 heads of institutions (HOI) on leadership management from Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM-C) Joka.

More than 500 HOIs of higher secondary schools across the state have already received training. WBCHSE is getting financial support from SSM under the state School Education department for the programme.