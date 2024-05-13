Centre reduces kerosene oil allocation for Bengal

Kolkata: The Centre has reduced the allocation of kerosene oil for Bengal. A recent communication from the Petroleum Ministry to the state Food and Supplies department stated that the allocation for May and June for Bengal will be 39,212 kilolitre (KL) which is even less than 20,000 KL a month.

In April, the total allocation for the state was 58,000 KL. Sources said the allocation of kerosene for Bengal on an average has been above 58 KL in recent times. A case related with the state’s kerosene allocation is pending before the Calcutta High Court. The court had directed that the Centre should allocate kerosene on the basis of state’s requisition till further directions from the bench in this matter. An official in the Food department said that the Centre’s allocation for May-June is much less than what was requisitioned by the state. “We are amazed at the sudden decrease in kerosene allocation amid the polls without assigning any reason. We will wait for the elections to get over and then, we will write to the Centre seeking explanation for this sharp cut and would plead for more allocation,” a Food and Supplies department official said.

“The price of kerosene rose by leaps and bounds. A large number of people in the state dependent on kerosene oil for fuel are being compelled to use wood, coal etc. which cause high pollution. Further decrease in kerosene allocation will be of great inconvenience for the poor,” a member of West Bengal Kerosene Dealer Association said.