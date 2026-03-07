‘Centre preparing ground for President’s Rule in Bengal’

Kolkata: The abrupt resignation of CV Ananda Bose as Bengal Governor and his replacement by Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi ahead of the crucial Assembly elections in the state has not only triggered political debate but has also fuelled speculation over whether President’s Rule may be imposed.

Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shashi Panja has already raised questions on whether the Centre is preparing the ground for the imposition of President’s Rule. Meanwhile, the party’s Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray on Friday alleged that the recommendations of the Sarkaria and Punchhi Commissions were flouted in the appointment of the new Governor of Bengal. In a post on X, Ray wrote: “State Governments must be involved in the appointment of the governor with the formation of panels, recommended by Sarkaria Commission. Punchhi Commission on Centre-State Relations recommended that the Governor must be appointed after consultation with the State concerned. Who listens?”

Trinamool Congress supremo and Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee already reacted strongly, accusing the BJP-led Centre of “forcing” Bose to resign. Panja also demanded an answer from the Union Home minister as to what the Centre plans for.

“Why has Bose abruptly resigned and been replaced by Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi just as Bengal heads toward elections in April? What exactly is the Central Government planning against Bengal?” Panja asked. She also pointed out that there has been no discussion with the elected Chief Minister of Bengal regarding the issue.

“Is there an attempt to undermine democracy in Bengal? Is the Centre preparing the ground for Presidential Rule?” Panja further asked, strongly condemning what she described as a deeply suspicious and undemocratic move.

TMC leadership fears that the development could be part of a plan by the Centre to impose President’s Rule in the state for political gain, especially amid the Special Intensive Revision (SIR)

of electoral rolls.