‘Centre praises implementation of various Agri projs in Bengal’

Kolkata: Praising the implementation of various agriculture projects in Bengal, the Central government, in a recent meeting in New Delhi, is learnt to have asked other states to follow suit.



The Bengal government got special appreciation for Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana. Agriculture department officials who attended the meeting gave a presentation of various projects implemented in Bengal, including those with assistance from the Centre.

“The Centre asked other states to follow the Bengal model,” said state Agriculture minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay after chairing a review meeting at Nabanna.

Chattopadhyay said that his department will write to the Centre urging it to ensure adequate fertiliser supply for Bengal. “We are determined to reach out to the grassroots level with different benefits of agriculture as per directions of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee,” he added. Agriculture department officials will visit the districts and take stock of the requirement and the supply of fertiliser.

The district officials were directed to take action against dealers indulging in black marketing of fertiliser. The state has set a target of record production of crops during the Rabi and Kharif season. Directions were given for completion of soil test by July 15. It was decided that more fruit bearing trees will be planted in the agriculture farms across the state. Emphasis will be given on excavation of water bodies for ensuring uninterrupted water supply in the agriculture farm.

Chattopadhyay asked for special emphasis on Ragi cultivation in Darjeeling and Kalimpong. Principal Secretary of the department, Onkar Singh Meena, agriculture

director Ashutosh Mondal and other senior officials were present in the meeting while officers in the district level attended virtually.