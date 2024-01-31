Centre owes Bengal Rs 7K cr under 100 days work scheme, says CM

Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday asserted that the Bengal government will never bow down to the political narratives set by the Modi-led Centre.

“We have dues of Rs 7,000 crore from the Centre under 100 day work,” said Banerjee during the public distribution programme in Malda.

During a public distribution programme in Murshidabad, Banerjee said: “Centre has stopped all funds. The 100-day work scheme was once run by Centre alone but the responsibilities later shifted to the state. They (BJP) do not abide by our Constitution. The Centre has not given payments to those who have participated in 100-day works. We have given 40 day work. We will continue this in the future as well. There is no need for begging.” She added: “All the states are getting money from the Centre but Bengal is denied payment of dues as we do not stick BJP’s names on the schemes and do not paint everything in colour. We will not use BJP’s logo as we are not ready to bow our heads to the BJP.”

She further mentioned that Centre has not given money under Awas Yojana despite 11 lakh houses getting clearance. Banerjee urged the MGNREGA workers and also those who have not received money under Awas Yojana to take part in the protest rally scheduled to take place from February 2 under the Ambedkar statue in Kolkata.

“Those who have been deprived, be it MGNREGA workers or the Awas beneficiaries, can take part in our protest rally from February 3. Panchayat Samiti members, Zilla Parishad members and MLAs belonging to our party will also take part in the protest rally,” Banerjee. She, however, clarified that they will not use microphones as due to the Madhyamik examination.

She further attacked Centre on its proposal of enacting Universal Civil Code. She said: “We are now hearing that the Centre will implement universal civil code. There are various customs within the people belonging to different sects within one religion. Even within the same religion like Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, the customs and practices of people differ from one to another. In BJP-ruled states, they have stopped selling eggs, fishes and meats. The pregnant women will not eat eggs. The BJP-ruled Centre will dictate who will eat what.”

She also urged the migrant labourers and their families to enlist their names in the voter list or else the Centre will remove their names in the name of NRC.

Banerjee directed the DMs of districts affected by erosion of banks of rivers to draw up consolidated rehabilitation plans. “Earmark the houses that could be washed away in the coming 10 years. Rehabilitate the families or villages far away from the rivers in government vest land. Give them Pattas and build them houses,” she said.