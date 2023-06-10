Centre of excellence for upskilling healthcare professionals to be set up

kolkata: Chandrima Bhattacharya, Minister of State (MoS) for Health and Family Welfare department on Friday said that to provide good healthcare service to people, private sector hospitals are also a major stakeholder as the government health sector cannot do everything alone.



She said: “I know how much the people in this field are working. Be it in the private sector hospitals, be it in the government sector hospitals. The circle is never complete if I say only the government is doing, private is also under government.”

During a programme organised by the Priyamvada Birla Institute of Nursing of Belle Vue clinic in New Town to announce that they have joined hands with the Medhavi Skillversity to upgrade the skills of the healthcare professionals. The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Belle Vue, Pradip Tondon said that the institute is going to establish the centre of excellence in upskilling of healthcare professionals for the first time in the Eastern and North Eastern India in the name of Medhavi-Priyamvada Birla upskilling of healthcare professionals.

The minister also mentioned that in past 12 years private sector hospitals are doing well. “Our Chief Minister feels that for the sake of the people’s health, not only government institutions but private sector will also have to join hands to reach our goal,” she added.

Meanwhile, Tondon thanked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for providing the land in New Town and also stated that she had given several suggestions for the institute.

Tondon further informed that so far 150 pass out from the institute have been inducted in the Belle Vue clinic between November 2022 and February this year. 50 more nurses will be inducted within a few months.

The courses offered by the institute are General Nursing and Midwifery (3 years), B Sc. Nursing (4 years), Post Basic B Sc. Nursing (2 years) and M Sc. Nursing (2 years).