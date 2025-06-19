Centre must release funds pending for MGNREGA for nearly 4 years: Mamata

Kolkata: Welcoming the Calcutta High Court’s order directing the Centre to implement the MGNREGA, the 100-day job guarantee scheme, prospectively in Bengal from August 1, the Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that her government will apply for a review petition as he Central government should release funds pending for the MGNREGA for nearly four years.

Banerjee stated during a press conference that the Centre should immediately release all pending dues under the 100-day job guarantee scheme that have not been provided to the state over the past four years.

Responding to the court order, Banerjee said: “We will review the petition. The Centre is sending teams to Bengal, but first, give us the due money. Not a single rupee has been released for the past four years. This is public money.”

Bengal Chief Minister also slammed the BJP-led government at the Centre for allegedly diverting funds meant for Bengal to other states. “The Calcutta High Court directed to implement the MNREGA, 100-day job guarantee from August. The Centre did not clear the dues for the past 4 years. People had worked but they were denied payment by the Centre. Our leaders staged a demonstration in Delhi and a case was filed against them. A Union minister refused to meet our leaders despite prior appointments. We were insulted. The state government has given money to the people who worked under the scheme. Our funds were diverted to other states,” Banerjee further stated.

The Calcutta High Court directed on Wednesday that the MGNREGA scheme must be resumed in West Bengal from August 1 but allowed the Centre to impose conditions and restrictions in the state in view of the allegations of financial irregularities in the disbursement of central funds, lawyers who attended the hearing said.

Suspension of the Centre’s share (60 per cent) of MGNREGA funds has been a major political issue in Bengal since 2022 with the ruling Trinamool Congress regularly accusing the Centre of selectively depriving the poor in the state.

The Union ministry of Rural Development stopped the MGNREGA funds on December 24, 2021, without citing any reason, Amit Mitra, principal chief advisor to the Chief Minister, said in October 2023.

On January 30, 2024, Banerjee announced that she would continue with the scheme with the state’s 40 per cent contribution to the funds.

Chief Minister Banerjee, on repeated occasions, alleged that workers had not been paid for the work already done under the scheme.

“People worked, but they weren’t paid. Who will pay that money? We have paid it from the state government’s funds. We are running the ‘Karmashree’ scheme with our own money,” Banerjee added.

Regarding Press freedom, Banerjee attacked the Centre and said: “Do you really think the media today is allowed to function independently? During the Emergency, media rights were curtailed. I don’t deny that. But what about today? Can any news outlet work freely? What about YouTube and Facebook.”

She also questioned the BJP’s move to celebrate ‘Paschim Banga Diwas’ on June 20. It comes after her government received a letter from Uttar Pradesh stating that ‘Paschim Banga Diwas’ will be celebrated in Raj Bhawan there on June 20.

She took exception as the Bengal government observes Baisakh 1 as ‘Paschim Banga Diwas’.

“Now you want to come and celebrate ‘Bangla Diwas’? Those who have continuously insulted and deprived Bengal are now trying to honour it?” Banerjee asked further.

Referring to the OBC reservation issue, Banerjee alleged that BJP and CPI(M) never wanted the OBC Reservation Bill to be passed.

She also criticised the way Bengal’s freedom movement was distorted in the movie ‘Kesari Chapter 2’.

She slammed the BJP leader who made a controversial statement about Indian Army officer Col Sofiya Qureshi.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on High Court’s order on MGNREGA said: “The Calcutta High Court’s order today to restart MGNREGA in Bengal is a blow to the BJP’s politics of revenge. Unable to accept the people’s mandate in 2021, the BANGLA BIRODHI BJP froze MGNREGA funds and choked off rural employment. This wasn’t governance - It was revenge and retribution. The Court’s directive today to resume the scheme from August 1, 2025 is a step toward restoring justice. We welcome it. We made a promise to the people of Bengal - that we would fight for their rights with every ounce of strength in our bodies and we reaffirm our commitment to fight for Bengal against the ZAMINDARS in every forum, at every level.”