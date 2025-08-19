Centre moves SC over Bengal’s 100 days’ dues

Kolkata: The Centre, on Monday, moved the Supreme Court, challenging the Calcutta High Court order to initiate the resumption of 100 days’ work in Bengal and start clearing dues from August 1.

After a nearly three-year halt, the Calcutta High Court on June 18 had directed the Centre to prospectively implement the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme in West Bengal, starting from August 1, 2025.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee attacked the Centre over the move and called the BJP-led Centre “anti-people” as it moved the Apex Court only not to pay the dues to Bengal, thereby affecting the poor people who undertake 100 days work and get wages.

The bench of the Chief Justice of the High Court had strongly criticised the allegations of corruption associated with this project and provided clear instructions. It was mandated that priority should be given to providing employment to the poor and the general public, and the 100 Days Work Scheme was to be launched in the state.

The Supreme Court has accepted this case, and it is reported that a hearing is likely to take place within this week. A division bench comprising Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam and Justice Chaitali Chatterjee (Das) had issued the directive while hearing an ongoing matter regarding the non-payment of wages to daily wage labourers. During the hearing, Chief Justice Sivagnanam observed orally: “All these allegations are from before 2022, you do whatever you want, but implement the scheme.”

The Bench emphasised the importance of separating past irregularities from the urgent need for future implementation, especially in the

public interest.