‘Centre lacks courage to reclaim PoK’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday said that the BJP-led government at the Centre, despite having full support from the Opposition parties and the entire nation, lacks the courage to reclaim Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The Centre also lacks determination when it comes to protecting the country’s borders.

“The Union Government, despite having the support of the Opposition parties and the entire nation, still lacks the courage to reclaim PoJK. It beats its chest with hollow rhetoric, but when it comes to defending India’s sovereignty, protecting our borders and acting firmly against our enemies, it shows no real resolve. Instead of fulfilling its constitutional responsibility, this government is solely interested in amassing POWER, WEALTH AND CONTROL WITHOUT ANY ACCOUNTABILITY,” Banerjee wrote on X.

Ever since the Centre carried out operation “Sindoor” after the Pahalgam terror attack, Banerjee had raised the demand of reclaiming occupied Pakistan. He argued that it was high time for the Centre to reclaim it as the operation “Sindoor” was going on. Trinamool Congress MP Banerjee, a part of an all-party delegation visiting abroad, had said that any dialogue with Pakistan should focus solely on reclaiming Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). Speaking to the Indian diaspora in Kuala Lumpur, Banerjee had specified the need for a hardline stance against cross-border terrorism.

“If the Indian government wishes to hold talks with Pakistan, then it must be strictly about one issue — reclaiming PoJK. Otherwise, this cycle of terrorism and conflict will persist,” Banerjee had said there. He had also pointed to widely circulated social media images showing senior Pakistani military officials attending funerals of terrorists targeted in recent Indian strikes, calling it undeniable evidence of Pakistan’s support for terrorism.

Banerjee on social media on Wednesday also attacked the ruling dispensation at the Centre calling it “anti-people”. “This government has proven itself to be anti-people, anti-farmer, anti-poor, anti-SC, anti-ST, anti-OBC, anti FEDERAL and above all ANTI INDIA. One vote to the BJP is nothing less than SELLING THE SOUL OF INDIA,” Banerjee said, adding: “It is selling the Constitution of our country and allowing INDIA to be run as private property in the hands of INCOMPETENT OBSESSIVE TYRANTS! The INDIA built on the ideals of GANDHI and AMBEDKAR will not surrender its soul to dictators and power-hungry rulers.”