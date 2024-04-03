Centre increases security cover for Arjun Singh and Abhijit Ganguly

Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, four BJP leaders, including former judge Abhijit Ganguly and Arjun Singh, have been provided central security cover by the Union Government on Wednesday.

The Union Government decided to provide Y-category security for Ganguly, while Singh will be provided with Z-category security.

According to the security norm, Ganguly will be accompanied by two commandos along with eight Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawans and a convoy consisting of at least two cars. For this, around Rs 15 lakh will be spent every month.

Singh will be accompanied by about six commandos and 22 jawans.

There will be a convoy of at least five cars among which one must be bulletproof. For this around Rs 25 lakh will be spent every month.

Apart from Ganguly and Singh, general secretary of BJP in Cooch Behar and BJP Executive member of Cooch Behar Tapas Das will also get X category security cover. Singh, who returned to BJP from Trinamool Congress, had approached Calcutta High Court on Wednesday claiming that after joining BJP, the state administration installed CCTVs around his house. He claimed that he was being monitored and that his privacy was being violated. The case was allowed by Justice Jay Sengupta and is likely to be heard next week.