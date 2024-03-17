‘Centre hasn’t paid a single penny for 100 days work in last 3 years’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday threw a challenge to the Narendra Modi government at the Centre saying that he would quit politics if the Centre can prove that a single penny has been given to the Bengal government in the past three years on account of 100 day work and Awas Yojana.



Banerjee was conducting an election rally in West Midnapore’s Belda in support of his party candidates contesting from the district. “I challenge the Modi government to come up with white paper and show a single penny was given to the Bengal government in the past 3 years to clear 100 day and Awas Yojana dues. If they are able to do that I will never appear in any political arena. I am ready to confront anybody from the Central government, be it their minister, secretaries or the BJP leaders,” Banerjee said.

While addressing a mammoth rally at Belda stadium, he further added: “Let them (the BJP-led Centre) decide the place and time, I don’t mind joining it. Please let me know 2 hours beforehand. You can opt for a television debate. You are free to select a channel of your choice, an anchor of your choice, I will take part in the debate. If you can prove that you have given the state government a single paisa in the past three years on the account of Awas Yojana and 100 day work, I will quit politics.”

He also urged the people of West Midnapore that they must understand their rights and who would be able to fulfil their rights, Modi or Didi (Mamata). He argued that BJP MPs did not hold a single meeting for development in their constituencies in West Midnapore after they won the 2019 Lok Sabha Sabha polls. He said that those people in the district who had voted for BJP did not get a house under the Awas Yojana but the Mamata Banerjee government has hiked their money under Lakhshmir Bhandar scheme. He also slammed BJP’s Dilip Ghosh saying: “He does not work for the people of Midnapore instead prefers to undertake morning walks in Eco Park.”

He added: “Bengal government spent Rs 282 crore for paying wages to 6,10,867 100 day workers and ensured Lakhsmir Bhandar to 11,99,580 beneficiaries in West Midnapore while 18,21,814 have availed Kanyashree in the district and free ration has been given to 47 lakh people.