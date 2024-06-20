‘Centre has not released funds for Sarva Siksha Abhiyan’

Kolkata: The Centre has not released to the tune of Rs 1,600 crore under Samagra Siksha Abhiyan (SSA) on the ground that the state has not signed an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with the Union government on PM (Prime Minister) Shri Scheme.

“In PM Shri Scheme, the Central share is 60 per cent while the state’s share is 40 per cent so why should it be christened as PM Shri? It will either be called PM-CM Shri or by any other name. Moreover, this scheme has nothing to do with SSA through which Mid Day Meal is provided to students. They are trying to deprive the students of their share of Mid Day Meal.

The stopping of funds under SSA is inhuman, barbaric and a shame for the federal structure,” state Education minister Bratya Basu said.

A senior official of the state Education department said that Rs 1,200 crore is due for the year 2023-24 while for this year (till today), another Rs 400 crore (considering that the amount for SSA is given in three to four installments) is due.