Centre hails implementation of mid-day meal scheme in Bengal

The Central government heaped huge praise on the mid-day meal programme in Bengal calling it a “model”, during a secretary-level meeting between the state government and the Centre.

The senior bureaucrats from the Centre who held a meeting with their counterparts in the state expressed happiness over the way the Bengal government implements the mid-day meal scheme and also the way the funds are utilised. The meeting was held in Delhi. State Education minister Bratya Basu in a post on X also posted on how the Bengal government once again received accolades from the Centre.

In a parallel development, the Centre will give funds of Rs 3,600 crore in the next fiscal year for carrying out several programmes, including school infrastructure development, distribution of students’ clothes. The matter has been communicated to the school education department, sources said.

The Mamata Banerjee government is concerned about the health issues of children in schools in the villages. After her government came to power, it had taken a stringent measure to maintain proper hygiene of the food being served to children under the mid-day meal scheme.

Action has been taken against the food operators responsible for preparing them if they are found to serve unhealthy meals. The Commissioner of Food Safety had earlier written to the Principal Secretary of the School Education Department urging to take steps to curb the incidence of food poisoning or foodborne illness among the kids in government-run schools due to unhygienic mid-day meals.

The state government had formed a steering committee with the Chief Secretary at its head to supervise the implementation of schemes aiming to ensure the healthy growth of children in villages. The Mamata Banerjee government runs several schemes to help children with difficulties posed due to lack of adequate vitamins, and anaemia among girl students.

Vitamins and iron tablets among children are also provided. Health check-ups are being carried out in schools. Even the surveillance has been strengthened to ensure better quality midday meals in schools and Anganwadi centres.