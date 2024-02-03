Centre hails Bengal’s work under Swachh Bharat Mission-Gramin

Kolkata: A central team visiting the state to inspect the work under the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM), Gramin (G) expressed satisfaction over the progress of work and assured financial assistance in this respect.



The team led by Vini Mahajan, Principal Secretary, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation visited several villages in Howrah, Hooghly and North 24-Parganas on Friday and held a meeting at Nabanna on Saturday in the presence of Chief Secretary B P Gopalika and concerned state government officials.

Apart from monitoring the progress in solid waste management, the central team also reviewed the work of Jal Jeevan Mission.

“The progress of work under SBM(G) was appreciated openly by the central team particularly the manner in which the SHG (Self Help Group) women have been tagged in waste management was lauded,” a senior Nabanna official said.

The work for SBM (G) started in the financial year 2020-21 and Bengal is hopeful of making all its villages ODF plus by the end of this financial year.

“There are 40,600 villages in Bengal, out of which 35,500 have already attained ODF Plus. We are working hard so that all villages in Bengal quickly become ODF Plus. Once, we achieve ODF plus, we will be pushing for ODF model status,” Minister of state for Panchayats and Rural Development department Becharam Manna said.

The Ministry of Jal Shakti informed the state in writing three months ago that the progress of East Medinipur district in the construction of house-to-house toilets and solid and liquid waste management infrastructure has been among the best across the states in the country. placed in the list of ‘best’ in the state.

Bengal had become ODF (Open Defecation Free) under SBM(G) on October 2, 2019, following which it started work for ODF Plus.

The activities that are presently going in full swing under SBM (G) are solid waste management, liquid waste management, plastic waste management, menstrual hygiene management and faecal sludge and septage management.

On Friday itself, Bengal received Rs 1,000 crore in connection with the Jal Jeevan mission that involves the supply of potable drinking water to all households in the state.