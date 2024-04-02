Centre going all out to ruin jute & tea industries in Bengal: Mamata

Darjeeling: Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee has alleged that the Union Government is all out to rob 10 lakh small tea growers of their livelihood.



Along with this, she has stated that the Centre is all set to end the jute industry of Bengal.

Banerjee also complained about Prime Minister Modi flouting the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by meeting bank officials at a Reserve Bank of India programme.

The Chief Minister has been camping in Jalpaiguri since Sunday following widespread devastation caused by a tornado in Jalpaiguri.

On Tuesday, Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) Chief Anit Thapa met the Chief Minister in Chalsa. Later talking to media persons, Banerjee stated: “The Government of India has asked management of tea gardens not to procure tea from small tea growers alleging that they use excess pesticides. The livelihood of 10 lakh small tea growers is at stake. The Government has not made any alternate arrangements for them. Even they have decided not to buy Jute from Bengal. I will not allow the jute industry to be destroyed. The Model Code of Conduct is in place so I can’t say much. I have asked Moloy Ghatak to look into this. He will soon hold a meeting with the small tea growers,” stated Banerjee.

Earlier the Chief Minister had visited the Mercy Fellowship Church in Gaurigaon. Tilkot Tea Estate. A memorandum was given to her with several appeals. “As the Model Code of Conduct is in place, I cannot give any assurances now but I have seen it and recorded it in my memory. There cannot be two sets of law. While I abide by the MCC, the Prime Minister is meeting Bank Officials,” alleged Banerjee, complaining of the alleged flouting of MCC by the Prime Minister.

Praising the missionaries, the Chief Minister stated “Your contribution in the field of education in the State of West Bengal has been immense. You have been preparing the future generations. We cannot repay your debts.” Preaching the unity and peace mantra, the Chief Minister stated: “There is nothing bigger than peace. I want all to live together in peace and harmony. Our Government has strived for this. Eat what you want. Wear what you want and celebrate whichever festival you want. It is your right and the Indian Constitution has guaranteed this right to you.”

The Chief Minister stated that she would be staying in this region till April 6. “This way I can keep tab of the disaster. Around 5000 houses have been damaged including the ones partially or fully in Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar.

Crops have also been damaged. The agricultural department will look into this. Disaster Management kits are being distributed. The Principal Secretary, Disaster Management is here overseeing relief operations” added the Chief Minister.