‘Centre gave only 12% of Samagra Shiksha Mission funds for Bengal’

Kolkata: The central government has given only 12 percent of the proposed amount in connection with Samagra Shiksha Mission (SSM) for West Bengal, state Education minister Bratya Basu said in the state assembly on Tuesday.



“We are supposed to get Rs 1745.79 crores for the financial year 2023-24 under SSM. Till December 31, 2023 we have got only Rs 311.294 crore. I do not know why they are not releasing funds. We have made several communications and will continue to do so, considering the fact the fund share of the Centre and the state is 60: 40,” Basu said during the

question-answer session at the state Assembly.

He alleged that not only SSM, the Centre’s deprivation of Bengal is going on in mid-day meal schemes and similar projects in the education sector that involve state and central funds. From the 2018-19 till the 2022-23 fiscal, the state is yet to receive Rs 267.62 crore from the Centre, said Education department sources.

The department is preparing a detailed outline for a digital laboratory following which it will carry out a pilot project involving a few districts and will gradually introduce it across the state.

The minister said that the Paschim Banga Samagra Shiksha Mission (PBSSM) has identified a series of activities in schools from the

primary level for enhancing the overall development of children as part of inclusive education. The formation of Shishu Sansad has been identified as one such activity which solely concerns children, helping to inculcate in them leadership qualities.

‘Ananda Parishar’ is observed during the last period of a particular class by the end of the week where there is interaction between students and the teachers, along with activities such as drawing, painting, singing, drama etc for enhancing soft skills of the children.