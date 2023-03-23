Centre for Mindfulness Meditation to open in JU

Centre for Mindfulness Meditation is soon going to come up at Jadavpur University to help the teaching staff with stress. According to an official, it may take two months to ensure the infrastructural necessity for such a centre.

According to the director of the centre and professor of education as well as a certified mental health first aider Muktipada Sinha, this will initially cater to the teaching staff of the Jadavpur community and if students show interest, it may be extended to them as well.

“Mindfulness is a meditation technique. It is based on a scientific and secular approach. The aim is to promote mental health. We are also planning research work,” Sinha said. There is a counselling facility on campus for the students but no such space for the teaching staff.

“This has been adopted by renowned universities across the world. Any profession has excessive pressure

which includes teaching which has an alarming rate of stress and mental health issues,” Sinha said.