‘Centre discriminating against Bengal over Bangla name change’

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday accused the Centre of discrimination for not considering her government’s repeated requests to rename the state as ‘Bangla’, after clearing Kerala’s proposal to change its name to ‘Keralam’.



“We have nothing against any states. Kerala’s proposal has been accepted because there is an understanding between the BJP and the CPM. Why will Bengal face deprivation always? One day, you [BJP] will not be in power. We will get the name changed,” Banerjee said in a video message.

Alleging political discrimination, she said: “Today’s development proves that Bengal is being deprived. Bengal has become a political victim. Even the issue of renaming the state is being politicised,” adding that the Centre was apprehensive of the intellect and consciousness of Bengal’s people.

Clarifying she had no grievance against Kerala, she said: “We extend our congratulations to them. But why this dual standard in our case?”

Banerjee reiterated that the English name ‘West Bengal’, beginning with ‘W’, places the state at the end of alphabetical lists during official meetings, often reducing speaking time for its representatives.

“When our students go for exams or interviews, they are called at the end since the name of the state begins with ‘W’. I too face the same problem. I get the chance to speak at the end as I am the Chief Minister of West Bengal,” she maintained, citing it as a key reason for the proposed renaming.

She said several states’ names were changed after endorsement by their Assemblies, but not West Bengal’s. “Whenever I have met PM Modi and Home minister Amit Shah, I have raised this issue. However, much to my surprise, nothing has happened. I think they are not approving it because they are anti-Bengali. They disrespect the icons and visionaries of Bengal. They only use the word ‘Bangla’ during polls to get electoral benefit,” she claimed.

The Chief Minister said the Assembly had passed resolutions twice. “After we were told the name should be the same in Hindi, Bengali and English, we passed a resolution again to rename the state as Bangla in all three languages. Yet the Centre has not accepted it. Why this discrimination?” she asked.

Trinamool Congress, in posts on X, termed the Centre “Bangla-Birodhi” and accused it of denying Bengal’s “legitimate demand” for political reasons.