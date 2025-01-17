‘Centre depriving state govt from its dues in various fronts’

Kolkata: ‘Desh Bachao Gana Mancha’ on Friday criticised the Centre for depriving the state government from its dues in various fronts only after the ruling party in the state dashed its dream of securing 200 seats in 2024 Lok

Sabha elections.

The organisation raised its protest against the Central government as it has been denying the wages under the 100-day work scheme to the labourers of Bengal. It also criticised the role of the Centre for stopping the funds to the Awas Yojana beneficiaries. The Centre has been closing the traditional public sector undertaking. In many cases such organisations in Kolkata are being shifted to other states causing damage to the state government.

In a press statement, the organisation said that the Union government has been corporatising the profit making PSUs. As the BJP failed to make any impression in the 2024 Lok Sabha election in Bengal, the Narendra Modi government has decided to shift the traditional PSUs to other states from Bengal. It was only to avenge the defeat in the

recent elections.

It also accused the Centre of not doing any dredging that is affecting the navigability of the ports in Bengal.

The BJP-led Centre has been trying to close down Kolkata and Haldia port. Port hospitals are being

closed deliberately.

All the permanent posts are dissolved and contractual workers are deployed instead. The organisation also raised its voice against the Centre saying that the head office of Coal India has been shifted from Kolkata. In the Defence sector, the head office of the ordnance factory board was also shifted.