Centre denied Bengal Rs 1,804 cr, says TMC accusing BJP of political vendetta

Kolkata: What Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee had repeatedly claimed that the Central government has stopped providing funds to Bengal after the people of the state rejected the saffron party in several elections turned out to be a reality as the Union Education minister in reply to Banerjee’s question in Parliament said that there has been a shortfall of Rs 1,804.09 crore in the allocation of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) funds to the state.

Banerjee had raised the question as to what funds are provided to Bengal under the SSA.

Trinamool Congress, intensifying its attack on the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre, in a post on X, stated: “The NDA Govt. has decided to punish Bengal’s students by halting (SSA) funds for two reasons: @BJP4India ZAMINDARS have time and again been rejected by the people of Bengal. Bengal has refused to prefix “Prime Minister” to the names of schools.”

Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on several occasions had also alleged that names of some of the projects were changed as the Centre had refused to provide its share.

What’s the point in mentioning the Centre’s name if the state carries out the expenses of the projects, Banerjee had stated earlier.

“In a written reply to a question raised by Shri @abhishekaitc, MoS @jayantrld stated that there is a shortfall of Rs. 1,804.09 crore in the allocation of SSA funds to the state. Bangla-Birodhi for a reason!” Trinamool in its social media post said.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Banerjee in Parliament also posed a question to the Union Agricultural minister asking for the details of the adoption of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) by farmers state-wise since its inception and the details of the regulatory framework to access the functioning of the empanelled insurance companies under the Scheme and also the details of premium collection for designated crops, year and State-wise; and the details of claims made and completed since the inception of the scheme.

The concerned minister in reply said that the number of farmer applications enrolled under PMFBY in 2023-2024 was nil.