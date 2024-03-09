Centre consistently depriving Bengal economically: TMC

Kolkata: Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s accusation against the Mamata Banerjee government over an alleged fake job card scam, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday said that PM Modi did not visit Bengal since 2021 and deprived the MGNREGA people of their wages. The ruling party in the state accused the Centre of consistently depriving Bengal economically.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee earlier claimed that UP has the highest number of “fake job card holders”, but it was never deprived of funds. This is because UP has a BJP government, she had said.

In the year 2022-23, over 2,96,464 fake MGNREGS job cards have been deleted in Uttar Pradesh, whereas in Bengal this number is only 5,263. However, Bengal has been deprived of wages of 100 days workers, but UP and other states have got their share.

Meanwhile, retired Calcutta High Court judge Avijit Gangopadhyay who joined Modi’s rally in Siliguri held the hands of PM and touched it on his forehead. The incident has triggered a controversy. Gangopadhyay also received a certificate of courage from PM Modi who he had earlier termed as a “good man”.

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien on X posted the image of how Gangopadhyay had touched PM’s hand on his forehead. He said: “Godse lovers unite”.

Earlier in the day Modi had addressed a public gathering in Siliguri where he referred to the ruling Trinamool Congress as “Tolabaaz”.

Calling Modi a migratory bird, Trinamool Congress MP Susmita Dev said: “The migratory bird Modi is again in Bengal. Since 2021, he has not come to Bengal. He comes here after two years to give rhetorical speeches. In reality, he consistently deprived Bengal. Around 56 lakh job card holders remain unpaid. Lakhs of people who are building their houses remain deprived. CM Mamata paid the dues of poor people. Modi continues to deprive Bengal. For Modi it was a Saturday picnic. A seasonal bird came here to seek votes.

Modi from the public rally had said that the Trinamool Congress government is looting people. It is the Centre that sends money for MGNREGA wages from Delhi but the Trinamool government looted people at every step. To benefit the TMC’s “Tolabaaz”, 25 lakh fake job cards were made and given to the people, alleged Modi. The Prime Minister upped the ante against the Trinamool Congress on the issue of corruption and dynastic politics and said that parties in the Opposition bloc INDIA such as the TMC and the Congress are bothered only about the development of their families.

Trinamool Congress MP Sagarika Ghosh said: “Dear election mantri ji, again you have come to Bengal and spread falsehoods that the Bengal government is not letting Central welfare schemes reach Bengal. Let me enlighten you on some facts. 59 lakh MGNREGA workers have not received wages because the Centre has deprived Bengal. The Centre owes Bengal over Rs 1 lakh crore and has taken Rs 4 lakh crore as taxes. Election mantra ji please don’t spread falsehood. We are the children of Rabindranath Tagore and Netaji. We know falsehoods when they are uttered. Be a pradhan mantri, don’t be an election mantra.”

Trinamool Congress also attacked Modi for taking part in elephant safari in Assam. The party posted on X: “Modi KI Guarentee: Common people of Bengal MUST SUFFER! Ahead of visiting Bengal, he is enjoying elephant ride in Assam. While people of Bengal suffer due to *STOPPAGE OF FUNDS*, PM enjoys special rides in lavish planes & jungle safari from that money. On one hand he enjoys special rides like a *ZAMINDAR* on the other hand his govt *cancels trains* for people who are coming to Kolkata from Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Coochbehar & Alipurduar to roar for their rights.”