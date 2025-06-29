Centre committed to invest in Bengal's railway infrastructure: Vaishnaw

Kolkata: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday said the Centre is committed to investing in the railway sector in West Bengal and has significantly increased allocations as part of its broader push to boost connectivity, cargo movement and support micro and small enterprises in the state.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Udyami Sammelan Mela 2025 at the National Library in Kolkata, Vaishnaw said the railway budget for Bengal has seen a sharp rise from around Rs 3,000 crore under the previous regime to around Rs 14,000 crore now.

The minister outlined upcoming projects, including the development of the New Jalpaiguri-Kolkata Rail Corridor to world-class standards, a statement said.

"A master plan has been prepared for new railway lines, Gati Shakti cargo terminals, and the upgradation of the chicken neck corridor to a four-line network," he said, adding that the Sivok-Siliguri-New Mal Junction section will also be linked to the main corridor.

Vaishnaw, the railway minister, said that over the last 11 years, India has added around 35,000 km of new railway tracks, including 5,300 km in 2023-24 alone, while also adding 1,400 locomotives and 35,000 wagons annually to the network.

He emphasised India's need for "economic decolonisation" and simplification of systems to promote ease of doing business.

During the day, the minister flagged off the inaugural Purulia-Bankura-Howrah MEMU train via Masagram and said the Centre's focus is to expand railway coverage besides modernising the sector.

He flagged off the train through video conferencing from Santragachi railway station in the state.

Vaishnaw said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's focus is to expand railway coverage, modernise railways with technology, infrastructure and amenities and improve passenger experience.

Around 12 lakh railway staffers are tirelessly working towards realising this dream, he said.

The Purulia-Bankura-Howrah MEMU train via Masagram would boost rural, local and regional rail connectivity and passenger convenience, he said.

The service is set to improve daily commute options for thousands of passengers across Purba and Paschim Bardhaman, Purulia, Bankura and surrounding districts.

By connecting key junctions in West Bengal, the train will not only ensure faster travel but also facilitate economic activity, he said.

He also said during the 2014-25 period, Kolkata Metro added 41 km to its network, compared to only 28 km between 1972, when the project started, and 2014.

Underlining challenges related to land acquisition and traffic permission for Kolkata Metro and other railway projects, Vaishnaw urged the state government "to rise above other things for the benefit of people".

He referred to such challenges on the Kolkata Metro route at Kidderpore, Chingrighata and Beleghata area and also to the Bishnupur-Tarakeshwar rail route.

Vaishnaw lauded the ongoing development of the Santragachi railway station as an Amrit Bharat station, especially the progress of work in the last one and a half years.

The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme is a long-term plan to improve railway stations across India in a step-by-step manner.

"The station is being modernised as a passenger and environment-friendly facility. It has been designed to handle over 50,000 passengers daily by 2063, in addition to ensuring time-bound train movement," he said.

Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal, who also attended the Udyami Sammelan Mela, said the government is working on simplifying the IT Act to match the pace of digital innovation.

He acknowledged the long-pending demand for a permanent circuit bench of the Calcutta High Court in Siliguri, adding that the matter is under active consideration.