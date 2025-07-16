Centre clears transfer of two judges to Cal High Court

Kolkata: The Central government has approved the transfer of two sitting High Court judges to the Calcutta High Court, following recommendations made by the Supreme Court Collegium in May this year.

Justice Sujoy Paul, originally from the Madhya Pradesh High Court cadre, is currently serving at the Telangana High Court. He was recommended for transfer to the Calcutta High Court by the Collegium on May 26. The Central government has now acted upon that recommendation, clearing the way for his relocation to Kolkata. Justice Paul began his legal practice in Madhya Pradesh and was elevated to the bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court in 2011. In 2024, he was transferred to the Telangana High Court, where he served until this latest development.

Justice Lanusungkum Jamir, presently serving as a judge of the Gauhati High Court, has also been cleared for transfer to the Calcutta High Court. His transfer was similarly recommended by the Collegium on May 26.

Justice Jamir’s judicial career began in the Gauhati High Court, where he was elevated as a judge in 2013. He was later transferred to the Manipur High Court, and eventually returned to the Gauhati High Court in 2024.

With the inclusion of these two judges, the current working strength of the Calcutta High Court has risen to 47 judges, against a sanctioned strength of 72. The transfer of judges between High Courts is a routine administrative exercise aimed at enhancing judicial efficiency and ensuring balanced distribution of judicial manpower across courts.

These decisions are made by the Supreme Court Collegium, which comprises the Chief Justice of India and senior-most judges of the apex court, and are implemented following clearance from the Union government.

The Calcutta High Court, one of the oldest in the country, has been functioning with a substantial number of vacancies over the past few years. The latest additions are expected to bolster its capacity in addressing the growing backlog of cases.