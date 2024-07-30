Centre calls tripartite talks to discuss issues about 4 tea gardens

Alipurduar: In response to the demands of tea plantation workers, the Union Government’s Labor Department will convene a tripartite meeting on August 5 at the Nizam Palace in Kolkata. This meeting will address issues concerning the four tea estates—New Duars, Karbala, Chunavati, and Banarhat—in Jalpaiguri district, that were taken over by the Government of India. Key attendees will include the current authorities of these estates, the Deputy Labor Commissioner of the Central Government, and leaders from labour organizations affiliated with Trinamool, CPI(M), Congress, and BJP.

The Andrew Yule Company currently manages these gardens, which have been facing ongoing complications for about three years. However, the situation got worse, earlier this year, leaving garden workers with three months of unpaid salaries.

Additionally, non-payment of arrears relating to Provident Fund (PF) and Gratuity has further aggravated the situation. This is the first instance where the Delhi government has been compelled to call a tripartite meeting regarding its acquired gardens, marking a significant milestone in the tea workers’ movement.

Nakul Sonar, Central Committee Chairman of the Trinamool Cha Bagan Sramik Union, stated: “The central government has acquired five gardens—four in Jalpaiguri and one in Darjeeling—affecting around 7,000 tea workers. Despite sending at least seven letters and staging protests, no action was taken regarding the ongoing impasse. We will present all relevant documents at the meeting in Kolkata. We hope the central government will pay the workers’ dues.”

Sonar highlighted the deteriorating conditions of the gardens, pointing out the lack of essential maintenance activities like drainage and pruning, which has led to declining tea production. He warned that continued neglect could lead to the destruction of

these gardens.

Over the past two years, pending PF and gratuity dues in these gardens have accumulated to approximately Rs 11 crore. Despite being under central management, these gardens have not received adequate attention.

Robin Rai, General Secretary of the Trinamool Cha Bagan Shramik Union, has written to Union minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, questioning the central government overlooking problems pertaining to these estates.