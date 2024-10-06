Centre awards Salboni Frozen Semen Bull Station

Kolkata: The Frozen Semen Bull Station (FSBS) at Salboni in West Midnapore recently won the Excellence Award along with a certificate of excellence from the Central Monitoring Unit of the Union Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAH&D).



“Established in 2001, the FSBS is a centre of excellence for the production of bovine frozen semen straws, with ongoing advancements in knowledge, expertise and resources. This ISO-certified organisation has a state-of-the-art processing laboratory, quality control laboratory with an established biosecure bull management system,” said a state Animal Resources Development (ARD) department official. The station produces an average of more than 20 lakh frozen semen doses per year of different cattle breeds, framed under State Breeding Policy of West Bengal. The CMU of DAH & D, assesses all the semen stations of India every two years. The latest evaluation process took place in March 2023 when FSBS, Salboni demonstrated excellence and diligence in all areas that were evaluated.

“The tireless efforts of all officers and staff as well as the unwavering support of Gouri Shankar Koner, the CEO of Paschim Banga Go-Sampad Bikash Sanstha (PBGSBS), the organisation was able to secure Grade-A and achieve ranking among the top eight in the pan-India scenario,” the official added. The trophy for the excellence along with the certificate was handed over to Yograj Tamang, the director of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services by the Union minister of Animal Husbandry during a recent event at the Convention Centre in Bhubaneswar.