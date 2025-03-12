Centre approves Mamata’s London visit

Kolkata: The Centre has approved Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s London visit from March 22. The matter was communicated to the state secretariat at Nabanna on Wednesday.

Banerjee will be on a 7-day tour and she will go to London via Dubai. The Chief Minister will present her government’s remarkable development model during her speech at Oxford University on March 27. Banerjee has been invited for an address at Kellogg College, Oxford University, in the UK on the topic of ‘social development - girl, child and women’s empowerment’. Banerjee’s transformative initiatives for the upliftment of women and children in Bengal have set a benchmark, earning global recognition and admiration. A proud moment for Bengal as its progress takes center stage at one of the world’s most prestigious institutions.

The college’s website states that it is delighted to welcome Banerjee for a conversation with College President, Prof Jonathan Michie and Bynum Tudor Fellow at Kellogg, Lord Karan Bilimoria. The discussion will be focused on the topic of Social Development – Girl, Child and Women Empowerment. It will provide a rare opportunity to talk with one of India’s most influential leaders about her remarkable journey in politics, literature and cultural advocacy, reads the college website.