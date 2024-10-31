Centralised referral sys in 5 med colleges in city from Nov 1

Kolkata: The state government is all set to implement a centralised referral system in five medical colleges in the city from November 1 which will help the hospital authorities to handle the transfer cases in a more scientific and effective manner.

Chief Secretary Manoj Pant had earlier said that an online referral system would be introduced for the conveniences of the doctors and post graduate trainees. The system was already run on a pilot basis in MR Bangur Hospital. It was learnt that the district hospitals will be connected to the city’s medical colleges on November 1 under the common platform where a centralised mechanism would be evolved to ensure hassle free transfer of patients from one hospital to the other.

The system was run on a trial basis in the city’s medical colleges on Wednesday.