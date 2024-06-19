Centralised portal launched, application process in UG courses to start from June 24

Kolkata: Application process for 9,46,921 seats in undergraduate (UG) courses across 16 state universities will commence from June 24 under the centralised admission portal. Though students will be able to apply at multiple colleges through the portal, they will be allowed admission for only one seat. Hence, eliminating the seat blocking at colleges, Education minister Bratya Basu said on Wednesday.



Students from across India wishing to study in the state will be able to apply through the portal for admission to 7,217 undergraduate courses in the government and government-aided general degree colleges and universities. There is no application fee and students can apply for a maximum of 25 undergraduate courses. The application window closes July 7. Basu, along with Higher Education officials, launched the portal on Wednesday. A total of 7, 55, 324 candidates had appeared for the Higher Secondary (HS) examination this year. The results were published by May 8.

Since then candidates have been waiting for the opening of admission to universities across the state. All Bengal Principals’ Council had written to the Higher Education department urging them to commence the admissions for the academic year 2024-25 in state colleges as soon as all the private and government aided Minority colleges in the state have already opened their admission portal. At any point until the admission window closes, the candidate can edit their preference. They will be able to see their merit positions for all courses applied on their dashboards. However, the students will be allotted one seat which is the higher available preference as per eligibility. Earlier, candidates would take admission at multiple colleges and weigh their options.

They used to continue at one while the seats in other colleges would go vacant. In order to solve this problem, the portal will be of help, the minister said. Merit list will be published institution and course-wise on July 12. After admission against seat allotment, seat allotment in the upgrade round will be published and accordingly further process will take place. New session 2024-25 will start from August 7. After phase one completion, vacancy lists across the state will be published and application for second phase will be accepted from August 8 to 17.

This merit list will be published on August 20 and they will be able to join classes after physical verification which will be held from

September 3 to 7.

There are 461 colleges across the state. However, universities and colleges like Presidency University, Jadavpur University, autonomous colleges, minority colleges, B.Ed, law, fine arts and performing arts, crafts, dance and music colleges or programmes are excluded from the centralised online admission system.