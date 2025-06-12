Centralised portal for UG admission to be inaugurated on June 17

Kolkata: The online centralised portal for admission in the undergraduate level to colleges across the state for the academic year 2025-26 will be inaugurated on June 17, at 2 pm from Bikash Bhavan and will accept application for admission from 4 pm.

Last year the admission portal opened on June 19.

Admission to 460 government and government-aided colleges across the state affiliated with 17 universities will be conducted through the centralised portal this year, according to a press note.

The centralised online portal was introduced for the first time last year, facilitating admissions to 461 government and government-aided colleges affiliated with 16 universities.

Through this portal a candidate can search for courses, colleges and universities across the state and access all relevant details like course-wise eligibility criteria, number of vacancies, formula for merit-index calculation, and elective subjects offered by any college or higher education institution, among other information.

A student can make upto 25 applications for admission to different colleges and different subjects through a single application form through the portal. The results of class XII for the state board as well as Central boards were declared nearly a month ago. Most autonomous and private colleges have already closed their application windows.

“The portal aims to provide opportunities to the students, to choose their desired course in the desired colleges via a single widow platform and also to stop admission to multiple times by a single student at various colleges/ universities so that a maximum number of seats can be filled up in all colleges/ universities in every academic year,” said an official of the state Higher Education department.