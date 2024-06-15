‘Centralised portal for UG admission ready...’

Kolkata: The centralised poral for admission to undergraduate courses in state universities and colleges may be inaugurated by June 18 or June 19 depending on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s approval, Bratya Basu said on Saturday.

On the sidelines of Education Interface 2024 organised by Career Planner Edu Fair for aspiring students with an aim to connect academia and industry, Basu told the reporters that the much-awaited portal for admission to undergraduate courses is ready and awaiting a ‘green signal’ from CM.

The HS result was published on May 8. The successful candidates have started preparing for entrance examinations and applying for different colleges within the state as well as outside. Even though a few colleges under the ones which will be excluded from the centralised portal like Scottish Church College have opened their standalone portal to start the admission procedure. Many colleges under Calcutta University are awaiting notice from the Higher Education department as to when the admission process through the centralised portal will start.

Through a centralised platform, a student will be able to apply to various colleges under the state government just by logging into a single portal instead of going to individual institutions. The centralised online admission portal for UG will be used in all government-aided colleges, unitary universities and state-aided affiliating universities, excluding autonomous colleges, minority educational institutions or colleges, training colleges and law colleges.

The All Bengal Principals’ Council had written to the Higher Education department urging them to commence the admissions for the academic year 2024-25 in state colleges soon as all the private and government-aided Minority colleges in the state have already opened their admission portal.

The Council feared that if the admissions were not started sooner, the government colleges would lag.