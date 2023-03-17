Central team visits Murshidabad

Kolkata: A two-member Central team arrived in the city on Friday morning to take stock of the 100 days work scheme. Soon after landing at the Kolkata airport, the team went to Murshidabad. It is assumed that the team will pay a visit to Beldanga block II for evaluation. The Central team will be staying in the state till March 22.



Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh took a jibe at the Central team by terming the members as ‘tourists’. He said such teams are visiting Bengal as the state offers the best tourism.

Union Rural Development ministry had earlier written to the DM saying that

enquiry would be conducted into an allegation of irregularities and misappropriation of MGNREGA funds in Murshidabad.

The Ministry of Rural Development in its letter asked the state government to cooperate and to provide logistic support for the central team for verification of projects run under the MGNREGA. Central teams had visited the state earlier as well to examine MGNREGA works.

The development takes place at a time when the state government has been training guns on the Centre for sending a team for field verification in connection with the PM Awas Yojana without clearing the dues on time.

Ruling Trinamool Congress on repeated occasions said the Centre is sending teams for most trivial issues.