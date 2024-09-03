Central team to visit state for monitoring state’s rural dev prog

Kolkata: A Central team is expected to come to the state this month for monitoring various programmes of the Panchayats and Rural Development (P &RD) department.



The Special Secretary of P&RD department wrote to all district magistrates to make all necessary arrangements and extend cooperation in connection with the visit of National Level Monitors (NLM) in the backdrop of the Ministry of Rural Development expected to conduct regular monitoring of 2024-25 (Phase I) for rural development programmes. Ministry sources said such monitoring will take place between August and September 2024.

The Ministry has empanelled NLMs to monitor various Rural Development programmes that includes 100 days work, housing for all, rural roads, to name a few. The NLMs are expected to cover 10 Gram Panchayats spread across pre-decided three blocks in the districts. Based on their findings, the team will prepare their reports which will be shared with all stakeholders.

“No communication regarding the schedule of such visit has reached us till date,” said a district magistrate on conditions of anonymity.