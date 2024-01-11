Central team praises schools in Bankura

Kolkata: The Central team under the Education Ministry that recently inspected a number of schools in Bengal has showered praise on the functioning and infrastructure of these schools. The fact came to light from the note penned by team members in the visitors’ book available with a number of schools in Bankura district that the Central team visited during January 8 to 10.



According to sources in the state Education department, the team visited primary as well as upper primary schools in a number of blocks in Bankura. As revealed from the visitors’ book writing, the team showered praise on the infrastructure like laboratories in some schools, while in others expressed satisfaction over the teaching method adopted. The arrangements for mid-day meal and the quality of ingredients for mid-day meal were also appreciated by the Central team. The role of the headmasters of some schools has also been lauded by the Central team. “It is seen that the comments of the inspection team in the visitor book of different schools in Bankura rather dispels the negative findings that was published by the Education Ministry of the Government of India. Their comments praise the schools, their environment and that the PM Poshan (popularly known as Mid Day Meal) is running rather smoothly. That corroborates what the School Education department is telling all along,” state Education minister Bratya Basu wrote in his X handle.

The schools in Chatna, Saltora, Khatra, Hirabandh, Ranibandh, Raipur, Sarenga, Simlipal and Taldangra blocks in Bankura were inspected by the

Central team.