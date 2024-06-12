Central team likely to visit state for audit of security funds

Kolkata: Right after the Lok Sabha elections, a Central team from the Ministry of Home Affairs is reportedly scheduled to visit the Junglemahal areas in the state to take account of how funds for security in these areas are being utilised by the state.



It has reportedly come to light that the Central team is likely to reach Kolkata on June 23 and then move on to the Junglemahal areas to take account of how the Central funds for security in these regions are being utilised. Mainly four districts in the state are regarded as Junglemahal-Bankura, Purulia, West Midnapore and Jhargram.

It was learnt that the Centre had started disbursing such funds since the time of the Manmohan Singh-led Union government to fight Maoist threats in these areas. In Bengal, at that time, the Left Front government was heading towards the end of its 34-year rule. Post 2011, when the Trinamool Congress-led state government took over, the Maoist threat in these areas became almost negligible. Although a large part of the joint forces stationed in these areas to fight the insurgency were withdrawn, some were kept stationed. For this, the Centre continued to disburse funds for their maintenance.

Reports claimed that the Central team will be in Bengal from June 23 to 28. It was also claimed that sources in the state secretariat claimed that the state government has always sent utilisation certificates against the funds disbursed by the Centre. Hence, questions are being raised as to why such Central teams are being sent to Bengal for carrying out an audit of the funds. Several Central teams have visited Bengal in the past to take stock of utilisation of Central funds under different heads.

The Trinamool Congress-led state government has already levelled allegations at the BJP-ruled Centre for stopping funds for Bengal under the Awas Yojana and MGNREGA despite having submitted utilisation certificates. Moreover, following the conclusion of the Lok Sabha polls, the MP-elects of TMC are being briefed on how to again resume the mass agitation demanding due funds for Bengal in Delhi.