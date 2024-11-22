Central team arrives in Malda to assess healthcare infra

Malda: A central team arrived in the Malda district to assess the healthcare infrastructure and conditions at various hospitals amidst the ongoing dengue outbreak.

The team visited several hospitals in the English Bazar Municipality area, including the Malda Medical College and Hospital, where they met with doctors and hospital staff. The team’s main task was to verify whether the funds sent by the Central government for improving healthcare infrastructure were being utilised properly. The team also expressed their satisfaction over the facilities extended by MMCH.

Asima Bhatnagar, one of the team members, said: “This visit takes place every year and is currently going on in 19 states, including Bengal. South 24-Parganas and Malda are the visit locations at present.

We are taking stock of whether medical facilities are being extended to the people or not.”

Amlan Bhaduri, Opposition leader of the English Bazar Municipality and a BJP councillor, accused local government officials and ruling party representatives of intentionally withholding accurate information and preventing the central team from visiting certain areas with poor infrastructure.

He claimed that these actions were designed to cover up the state of the healthcare system.

Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury, Chairman of EBM, said: “The central team has a predetermined list of locations to visit, which they followed during their tour. They also expressed satisfaction and we have cooperated with them fully.”