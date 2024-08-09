‘Central probe agencies chasing each other on corruption charges’

Kolkata: Quoting media reports, Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday claimed that the Central probe agencies who were targeting Opposition leaders at the behest of BJP are now chasing each other on allegations of fraud and corruption.



The party wrote on social media: “The Central Agencies who tried to wrongfully target opposition leaders at the behest of

@BJP4India are now running behind each other, alleging fraud and corruption. WAQT BADAL GAYA HAI!”.

The reaction by the party comes in the wake of reports that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested an officer of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a bribery case in Delhi. The assistant director-level officer, identified as Sandeep Singh Yadav, was allegedly caught red-handed accepting a Rs 20 lakh bribe from a Mumbai-based businessman he was threatening to implicate in a false case.

CBI sources reportedly said that Yadav fell for a trap laid by the agency’s Anti-Corruption Branch in Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar market. “There was a raid that was carried out by the ED in Mumbai and the accused was trying to extract bribes out of the businessperson in question on the threat of implicating him. Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered, leading to the setting up of a trap and arrest,” a CBI officer said.

Most Opposition parties, including TMC, have been accusing the BJP-led Central government of misusing Central probe agencies for harassing political opponents. The ruling party of Bengal have also been accusing these agencies of working with bias as they allegedly are not taking any action against BJP leaders against whom there are allegations of corruption.

TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee had even remarked that the BJP is like a washing machine where tainted leaders, upon joining, become stain-free since all charges against them get allegedly dropped overnight.