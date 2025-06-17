Central Kolkata: HC orders KMC and police to act on ‘rebuilt’ illegal building

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Monday directed the deputy commissioner of police (central) to personally oversee the vacating of illegal occupants and the demolition of reconstructed unauthorised portions of a building in central Kolkata.

The building had earlier been subjected to partial demolition by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) upon the directions of the court, but its illegal sections were subsequently rebuilt and reoccupied in violation of the order.

The bench of Justice Amrita Sinha passed the order after examining reports submitted by the KMC, which revealed that the unauthorised portions of the structure had been reconstructed despite prior demolition. The court expressed strong disapproval of what it described as the KMC’s “lackadaisical attitude” in preventing such illegal reconstruction.

The court noted with concern that occupants had moved back into the reconstructed unauthorised portions, defeating the purpose of the earlier demolition.

Observing that the Amherst Street police station had failed to act effectively to prevent or address the situation, Justice Sinha stated that the court could no longer rely solely on the local police to enforce its orders.

Accordingly, the court directed the KMC to intimate the deputy commissioner of police (central) and the Amherst Street Police Station in advance about the date fixed for vacating the illegal occupants and razing the unauthorised reconstructed portions of the said building.

The police have been authorised to use “reasonable force” to carry out the operation if necessary. To ensure adequate notice to the occupants and prevent interference, the KMC has also been directed to affix notices on the outer walls of the unauthorised portions before the scheduled demolition.

The matter is slated for further hearing on August 18.