Central govt officials to be ‘micro-observers’ during SIR hearings

Kolkata: The Election Commission has decided to deploy Central government officials as micro-observers in West Bengal to oversee hearings during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. About 4000 such observes to be appointed for the hearings.

Group B and senior officers, including those from central institutions and public sector banks, will be appointed and paid an honorarium of Rs 30,000.

Approved following a request from the state’s Chief Electoral Officer, the micro-observers will monitor EROs and AEROs, verify documents, flag discrepancies and conduct statistical analysis.

The move comes amid scrutiny of over 30 lakh ‘no mapping’ voters and several lakh suspicious entries. Central Forces will also provide security to election officials.