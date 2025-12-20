Central govt officials to be ‘micro-observers’ during SIR hearings

Kolkata: The Election Commission (EC) has decided to deploy central government officials as micro-observers in West Bengal to oversee the hearing phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll. About 4000 such observes to be appointed.

According to a directive issued on Friday, Group B and above officers of the central government will primarily be appointed as micro-observers. Officials from central government institutions, including public sector banks, may also be engaged. Each micro-observer will be paid an honorarium of Rs 30,000 for the assignment.

The move follows a request from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal, seeking the Commission’s approval to appoint

micro-observers for the SIR hearings. The EC granted its approval on Friday morning.

The micro-observers will monitor the functioning of Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) during hearings. Their duties will include verification of enumeration forms, birth and death certificates, and other documents produced by voters. They will also flag discrepancies in the electoral roll and undertake statistical analysis related to the revision exercise. District Electoral Officers (DEOs) have been instructed to ensure security and transport arrangements for the central officials during their deployment.

“They will assist in ensuring the preparation and correction of an error-free electoral roll. While they will function under the supervision of the state Chief Electoral Officer, their training will also be conducted by the CEO’s office,” an EC official said.

More than 30 lakh voters have been placed in the ‘no mapping’ category as their details could not be linked with the 2002 electoral roll. All such voters will be summoned for hearings. In addition, the Commission has identified several lakh voters as suspicious, who will also be called during the hearing phase. Meanwhile, central armed forces will be deployed at the office of the Chief Electoral Officer in Bengal. Sources said the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has approved a proposal from the Election Commission in this regard, following which the CEO and other officials will receive central security cover.

The central special role observer appointed for the state, along with 17 role observers, is also expected to be provided Central Paramilitary security during district visits in the course of the hearings.