Central Forces vacate school, college premises

Siliguri: After complaints by the school authorities of Naxalbari Hindi High School, Central Forces stationed at the school have finally vacated the school premises. Classes resumed in this school from Thursday. Besides, the Central Forces stationed at Siliguri Women’s College also vacated the college premises.

Daman Kanta Mishra, headmaster of the school, said: “The Central Force has left the school already and regular classes have resumed smoothly.” One company of the Central Force was stationed at Naxalbari Hindi High School to prevent post-poll violence. The Central Forces had been stationed at the school premises since June 21, before Lok Sabha polls.

Although there was no post-poll violence in the area after the election, the force was still stationed there, which started taking a toll on classes.

Finally, a few days ago, the headmaster of the school lodged a written complaint at the Naxalbari Police Station expressing these concerns. They also communicated with the Superintendent of Police, Darjeeling. The SP assured the school authorities that the force would be shifted elsewhere from the school and that classes could resume. Accordingly, the Central Force left the school on Wednesday.

Last week, one company of the Central Force stationed at Siliguri Women’s College also left the college, prompting the resumption of classes.