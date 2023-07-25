Central forces to stay for additional 10 days: HC

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Monday directed that the Central armed forces who were deployed during the Panchayat polls will remain for an additional 10 days.



The Union Ministry of Home Affairs, after reviewing the post-poll situation in the state, had sought an extension. The matter was being heard by the Division Bench of Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya.

The forces were initially to stay till July 21. The Bench further directed that additional personnel may be deployed in case of violence. Last week, Priyanka Tibrewal made a plea for the extension and later the Centre also agreed on the extended stay.

It was submitted in court that additional 400 charges were included in the affidavit filed recently. The state advocate general had submitted that these complaints were filed as FIRs as well. The Court has directed all the parties to file the additional affidavits by Thursday.

In another case related to post-poll violence, the Division Bench of Calcutta High Court directed that those who were assaulted will be escorted by the local police back to their home.

The Bench further directed that complaints must be investigated and the Police Superintendent of the concerned districts shall monitor the restoration and the probe. Tibrewal had filed a petition seeking re-poll and a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).