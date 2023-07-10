Central forces opened fire at Chakulia: TMC

Raiganj: TMC leaders have blamed Central forces for opening fire on its party activists without reason at Dhumagar booth No 25 in Chakulia of North Dinajpur district in the evening on Saturday during polling.



A TMC activist Md Hasibul (28) was allegedly injured in this firing. The All India Trinamool Congress tweeted about this incident on Monday.

The AITC tweet states: “It’s crystal clear that @BJP4India has given a license to the BSF to spill innocent blood in the pursuit of power. A distressing event unfolded at a polling booth in North Dinajpur as on-duty BSF personnel, acting like BJP henchmen, open fired, inflicting severe injuries on our supporter, Md. Hasibul, aged 25. The victim suffered three gunshot wounds and is under treatment at a private nursing home in Purnea. Under @AmitShah’s command, the BSF has become a tool for perpetuating fear and suppressing people’s voices. The Home Minister’s hands are stained with the blood of our fellow citizens.”

TMC leaders of North Dinajpur criticised the central BJP leaders and Union Home minister Amit Shah for this crime. Condemning the incident they have alleged that bullets pierced his shoulder and neck when BSF personnel opened fire. The critically injured TMC man is undergoing treatment in a nursing home in Purnia, Bihar.

The father of the injured, a TMC member Md Sahid said: “My son was a TMC member. At around 5 pm he was entering the booth to cast his vote. Central forces intercepted him. In the last hour of polling, people were trying to cast their votes. Then an altercation started. Immediately the central force fired on my son. Now he is struggling for life in a nursing home at Purnia in Bihar. We demand action against central forces.”

The President of North Dinajpur TMC Committee Kanaiya Lal Agarwal said: “In the evening on Saturday at 5 pm some residents were trying to enter into booth No. 25 at Dhumagar in Sahapur -I Gram Panchayat of Chakulia to cast their votes. Police were able to control the crowd. Suddenly Central forces opened fire on them in which our member Md Hasibul was injured.”

“It seems that Central forces were directed by central BJP leaders including Amit Shah. We have already sent this report to our state committee as well as our TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee,” he added.