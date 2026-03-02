Central Forces conduct confidence-building marches in districts

South Dinajpur/Jalpaiguri: In a proactive move ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections, four companies of Central Armed Forces reached South Dinajpur district on Saturday to ensure peaceful and orderly polling.



Although the Election Commission has yet to announce the election schedule, the early deployment signals preparedness to maintain law and order.

On Sunday, Central Forces carried out route marches in Kumarganj, Harirampur, and Tapan to instil confidence among residents. The district comprises six Assembly constituencies — Balurghat, Gangarampur, Tapan, Kumarganj, Kushmandi, and Harirampur — where the forces will be deployed to facilitate free and fair elections. Superintendent of Police Chinmay Mittal said: “Four companies of Central Forces have arrived in South Dinajpur and have begun route marches from Sunday.

Their deployment is aimed at ensuring peaceful and impartial elections. Additional companies are expected in the coming days.”

Similar route marches were conducted in Jalpaiguri on Sunday. The march began from Assam More in the morning and passed through Wards 20 to 25 of the municipality, accompanied by personnel from Kotwali Police Station.

Even before the official announcement of the poll dates, the arrival of a company of Central Forces in Jalpaiguri town had sparked speculation among residents. However, many locals expressed relief after witnessing the route march, stating that their primary concern is the peaceful conduct of elections.

In Siliguri, one company of Central Forces arrived on Saturday night and has been stationed at the Women’s College in Dabgram. On Sunday evening, personnel conducted a route march from Sevoke Road near the Panitanki Outpost. Sources indicated that a total of three companies are likely to be deployed in the Siliguri Police Commissionerate area.