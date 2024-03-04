Central forces arrive in North Bengal dists

Siliguri: Even before the Lok Sabha elections have been announced, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have started arriving in the districts of North Bengal. The CAPF have started route marches, area domination and interaction with locals.



However, many are apprehensive that studies and routines of schools will be hampered with the CAPF being lodged in schools and other educational institutions.

Three companies of Central forces arrived in South Dinajpur district on Saturday evening and have been stationed in Balurghat, Harirampur and Gangarampur. In Harirampur, the CAPF has been put up at the ASDM School.

Pradip Nandi, headmaster of the school, said: “In the first week of April, 1,800 students of class V to IX were supposed to take the first summative exam but due to the entry of the Central forces, it is not possible to take that exam. How will studies continue with the CAPF stationed in the school?”

Meanwhile, one company of CAPF arrived in Siliguri on Saturday morning. They have been staying in the second campus of Polytechnic Institute at Jabravita. Another company of CAPF arrived in Kharibari on the same day and have been stationed at Taraknath Sindhubala Girls School in Kharibari.

One company force arrived at Bidhannagar area in Phansidewa Block under Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad. The Polytechnic Institute and the school in Kharibari are shut down as Central forces have been staying there.

Owing to the Madhyamik examination, classes were already suspended at Taraknath Sindhubala School for 15 days but the school will remain closed till the election. Students and teachers will have to bear the brunt owing to the closure. Four companies of CAPF have reached the two sub-divisions of North Dinajpur district. They have been stationed in Raiganj, Hemtabad, Islampur and Chopra police station areas. The CAPF companies are being put up in different schools. Biman Ghosh, headmaster of Raiganj Indra Mohar Maraikura HS School, said: “Apart from boys, girls are studying in our school. Very soon, Central forces will arrive at our school. Temporary bathrooms have also been made for them. In April, the first semester examinations are scheduled to be held. Studies will definitely be affected. We will bring the matter to the notice of the election officials soon.” 2 companies of Central forces have reached Malda so far. A CAPF company reached Gazole on March 2 and is staying at Pandua AK High School. The forces are staying at the upper story of the building as the exams of the school are going on in the classrooms of the ground floor.

In Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri districts, two companies each of Central forces arrived on Saturday.

In Cooch Behar district, three Central force companies have arrived. More companies are expected to arrive in the districts soon. In the Hills, one company of CAPF is

deployed in Kalimpong.