‘Central Force deployment in state should continue till June 21’

Kolkata: Taking into account the allegations of post-poll violence and “apathy” of the state police administration in not tackling the situation, the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed that the Central Force deployment in the state should continue



till June 21.

Two PILs were filed by the Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and BJP leader Priyanka Tibrewal regarding safety, security, protection and the prevention of the violence. In one of the PIL, prayer was made to extend Central Force deployment to ensure peace and safety while the other alleged inaction by state police administration in taking steps in several complaints filed through e-mail. The Vacation Bench of Justice Kausik Chanda and Justice Apurba Sinha Ray had earlier directed both the state police and Central Forces deployed in the state by the Election Commission of India to take steps to safeguard the lives and property of victims based on complaints filed through e-mail addresses.

The Division Bench of Justice Harish Tandon and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya on Wednesday directed the state to file a comprehensive report on/or before June 14 disclosing the actions and steps taken upon the complaints made

through e-mail.