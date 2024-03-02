Central fact-finding team to visit Sandeshkhali today

: A central fact-finding committee on human rights violation headed by former Chief Justice of Patna High Court Justice L. Narsimha Reddy (Retd) will visit Sandeshkhali on Sunday. The team includes retired IPS officer Raj Pal Singh, advocate and former member of National Commission for Women Charu Wali Khanna and former registrar of National Human Rights Commission OP Vyas, amongst others.

The team will visit three places in Sandeshkhali, including Majher Para, Natun Para and Naskar Para Ras Temple. They will interact with the victims and prepare a report which will be submitted to the constitutional authorities of India.

Meanwhile, a five-member DYFI delegation, including Minakshi Mukhopadhyay, was allowed to submit a deputation to Superintendent of Police (SP) Basirhat office on Sunday.

The DYFI supporters tried breaking the barricade and advancing. The police tried to bring the situation under control by baton charging. During the protest,

Mukhopadhyay sat outside the office and protested.