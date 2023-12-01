‘Central Driving Testing Centre to be set up in North Bengal’

Siliguri: With the aim of providing better service to people, the Transport Directorate under the Transport department of Bengal is planning to set up a Central Driving Testing Centre in North Bengal. The department has started a survey for the place.



Jayanta Das, the Joint Director of Transport Directorate said this while attending a refreshers training programme for the trainers of Motor Training Schools, in Siliguri, on Friday.

The Transport Directorate organised the programme which took place in Ramkingkar Sammilani Hall of Dinabandhu Manch in Siliguri. Trainers of motor training schools of eight districts of North Bengal participated in the training programme.

The new rules of motor training and running of a motor training school were discussed in the programme.

Jayanta Das said: “New signs and a few new traffic rules have been introduced. We have organised the programme to inform trainers about those rules. Also we are planning to set up a Central Driving Testing Centre to provide regular training to the trainers of motor training schools. Digitalised licensing technology will be there, which will help people to get their driving license faster.”